“Today’s a big day for our team, our fans, a day in which we embark on a new chapter,” Mr. Snyder said Wednesday at a media event unveiling the new name, logo and uniforms. “It’s been a long journey to get to this point.” Indeed. And for that, Mr. Snyder should apologize, rather than congratulate himself. He also should recognize that a simple name change won’t resolve the problems, both on and off the field, for a team that won its last Super Bowl in 1992 (a record that is noted, without apparent embarrassment, in its busy new team crest). Give it a few seasons and fans will get used to it, and might even grow to love it, if the team itself starts winning more games than it loses.