It took too long — far too long — for the National Football League franchise to recognize how deeply offensive, inappropriate and ultimately divisive its former name was. “We’ll never change the name. ... NEVER — you can use caps,” team owner Daniel Snyder once said about the demands for a name change that predated his purchase of the team in 1999. Only after investors and sponsors, reacting to calls for racial justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in 2020, threatened to pull financial support did Mr. Snyder reluctantly acknowledge the need to retire the name that had been used for 87 years. For two full seasons, the Washington Football Team served as a generic placeholder while an extensive effort was undertaken to find a new name.
“Today’s a big day for our team, our fans, a day in which we embark on a new chapter,” Mr. Snyder said Wednesday at a media event unveiling the new name, logo and uniforms. “It’s been a long journey to get to this point.” Indeed. And for that, Mr. Snyder should apologize, rather than congratulate himself. He also should recognize that a simple name change won’t resolve the problems, both on and off the field, for a team that won its last Super Bowl in 1992 (a record that is noted, without apparent embarrassment, in its busy new team crest). Give it a few seasons and fans will get used to it, and might even grow to love it, if the team itself starts winning more games than it loses.
Nonetheless, Washington’s too-long-delayed name change — along with the renaming of the Cleveland Indians to the Guardians — hopefully will serve as a lesson to sports organizations and schools that still cling to the misguided notion that the appropriation of Native American-themed nicknames and mascots somehow honors the people it stereotypes. Academic studies have documented the negative impacts of Native American mascots — the psychosocial damage to Native American youths and the reinforcement of stereotyping and prejudice. The issue is not, as critics of name changes would have one believe, a matter of political correctness run amok but of real harm being done.
So give a cheer for the fact that Washington now has a team whose name, while possibly not to everyone’s liking, is not an affront. Hail to the Commanders.