“Today’s a big day for our team, our fans, a day in which we embark on a new chapter,” Mr. Snyder said Wednesday at a media event unveiling the new name, logo and uniforms. “It’s been a long journey to get to this point.” Indeed. And for that, Mr. Snyder should apologize, rather than congratulate himself. He also should recognize that a simple name change won’t resolve the problems, both on and off the field, for a team that won its last Super Bowl in 1992 (a record that is noted, without apparent embarrassment, in its busy new team crest). Give it a few seasons and fans will get used to it, and might even grow to love it, if the team itself starts winning more games than it loses. Still looming are festering questions about the organization’s workplace culture — including new allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Snyder himself, raised Thursday when Congress heard testimony from ex-employees.