By the ADL’s new standard, what Goldberg said was perfectly kosher. On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” she explained that the Nazis “had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people, and most of the people they were attacking were white people. So, to me, I’m thinking, ‘How can you say it’s about race if you are fighting each other?’” Well, if racism applies only to the “oppression of people of color,” then — according to the ADL — Goldberg was right. Of course, she was not right. As the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum tweeted Monday, “Racism was central to Nazi ideology. Jews were not defined by religion, but by race. Nazi racist beliefs fueled genocide and mass murder.”