The images conjured by the Holocaust are understandably mostly of lighter-skinned, European-looking victims, which beside the Jews included Polish Catholics and other Slavic populations. Other victimized racial groups are rarely talked about. The Nazis also eliminated up to half a million Roma — a third of Europe’s Roma population — a nomadic group that to this day faces discrimination. Also much less talked about are how Afro-Germans and others of African descent living in Germany were persecuted, including by forced sterilizations and internment in concentration camps. In fact, Hitler blamed Jews for “bringing Negroes into the Rhineland, with the ultimate idea of bastardizing the white race.” Not only have these groups been left out from many Holocaust narratives, but Blacks in particular have largely been absent from public memorials to victims of the Holocaust.