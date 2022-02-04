If, in such a perilous situation, Biden can lead with the strategic patience that has been the hallmark of U.S. policy in Europe for more than 75 years, another Putin invasion of Ukraine would prove to be a disastrous mistake. Ukraine doesn’t want Russia. Ukrainians know all about Russian occupation and domination. Their sufferings under Moscow’s fist in the 20th century alone include extremes of poverty, famine and death. Russia could not successfully rule Ukraine even when the former Soviet Republic was a broken wreck after World War II; the Ukrainians split away the first chance they got. How could Putin expect to do any better now that Ukraine has its own army and weapons?