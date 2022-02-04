He both believes that “what made America great is our system of capitalism” and acknowledges, “It’s not exactly a fair system until you even up the odds.” Society and systems are arranged so that, through no fault or virtue, the same circumstances (such as covid-19) can send one person to live and die on the streets, or greatly increase another’s wealth, as the article reports. Reflecting on this, how satisfying can it feel merely to give away money to charity and for scholarships?
Mr. Cooperman’s real power in this capitalist system lies in influencing the system that he says is “not exactly a fair system.” He is one of the few who have the power to change the system because the system facilitated his having that power, i.e., money. He has the power to influence change so that our society, laws and regulations are more equitable, making the distance from poverty to wealth 10 times smaller (as it was in his day) and making systems truly reward “work and effort and ingenuity.”
My deepest wish is that he uses his power and desire for good in this way.
Robbin Phelps, Washington
The Post’s sympathetic profile of Leon Cooperman could have done justice to an apparently generous self-made man of relatively moderate habits while still taking a tougher look at the role of extraordinary wealth in a democratic society.
The article reported, for instance, that Mr. Cooperman and his wife set up a foundation to eventually distribute the bulk of their wealth to charity. But it doesn’t note the tax benefits: If, as is likely, he established the foundation with a donation of appreciated assets, more than half of that donation will be underwritten by other taxpayers through the charitable deduction and avoidance of capital gains taxes. Nor did it note the continued control the couple will have over the use of that money even after “giving it away.”
The article also fails to explore solutions. The Billionaires Income Tax, for instance, would annually tax those hundreds of millions of dollars in extra wealth Mr. Cooperman can’t seem to help racking up every year, even if he doesn’t sell the underlying assets. Under current law, those leaps in wealth can go untaxed forever. In the end, the moral calculation in this case must be made not just by billionaires but by all of us.
Frank Clemente, Washington
The writer is executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness.