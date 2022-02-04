The antagonists are Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Attorney General Karl A. Racine, both Democrats. That the District is taking on the semblance of an old-time frontier town is not, however, at issue.
Last week on busy New York Avenue NE, 13-, 14-, and 15-year-old boys fired shots at each other. Fortunately, the young gunslingers missed. Police quickly arrested them and seized a Glock, a 9mm pistol and a ghost gun.
The following afternoon, in separate shootings within 90 minutes, two people were wounded and a 17-year-old killed.
As of Jan. 28, D.C. police had taken 255 guns off the streets — an increase from 175 recovered at that point in 2021, according to Bowser. Robberies are also up 49 percent and burglaries 65 percent over this time last February.
Last year, Bowser said, D.C. Police arrested 149 people for carjackings, 100 of them juveniles. Of the 18 carjacking arrests as of late January, 14 were juveniles.
So, residents have good reasons to fear that crime has gained the upper hand. A concern that Bowser has done little to dispel.
In fact, she reinforced the notion in her Jan. 28 “Letter From the Mayor” by contending that the criminal justice process is failing to hold accountable those terrorizing the city.
“Pay attention to the prosecution decisions by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” instructed Bowser. “Know that the executive [Bowser] doesn’t prosecute; the District’s Attorney General [Racine] is solely responsible for the prosecution of juvenile offenders.”
“We also don’t hold trials,” she added.
Acknowledging that consequences are critical to turning around youths who run afoul of the law, Bowser declared, “Right now we know that young people are not being held sufficiently accountable.” “Pay attention,” implored Bowser, “to the sentences imposed by judges.”
Bowser’s fault-finding left no entity unscathed. “Pay attention,” she added, “to legislation that the Council is proposing or sweeping changes to the DC criminal code that are moving through without sufficient and meaningful resident input.”
(Unless you are glued to the D.C. Council’s website, or you missed brief press accounts, such as The Post’s Dec. 11 article on the juvenile justice reform bill, you may be forgiven for not knowing what Bowser was getting at.)
Bowser, meanwhile, reserved congratulations for her administration. She praised work done by the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to intervene with young people involved in the juvenile justice system. “We are throwing everything at the problem,” she declared, noting a stepped-up carjacking task force and grants of up to $5,000 to residents working to reduce gun violence.
The D.C. attorney general came roaring back with a news release the same day. Racine said that to address the increase in violence, the city needs “leadership and a clear, consistent, all-hands-on-deck response … not [to] point fingers.” Racine declared that Bowser displayed a “lack of leadership” when she “inaccurately blamed the courts for crime increases, which the courts — in an unprecedented statement — rightly pushed back on.” He added, “Now she is unjustly blaming prosecutors.”
Bowser, Racine charged, “abdicated responsibility for the failures at the District’s crime lab” — a costly collapse for taxpayers and criminal justice.
Racine closed out by citing data suggesting his juvenile prosecution efforts are robust, with prosecution rates of 70 percent of carjacking cases and 86 percent of gun-possession matters presented by police. And he elaborated on his office’s initiatives to prevent youths from reoffending.
And the point of this blame game? Where does it get us?
It’s not a matter of imagination. Illegal firearms are being carried and used in this city every day. They turn up in robberies, carjackings and assaults. And many of those lethal weapons are in the hands of youths.
Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III maintain that gun-wielding young people aren’t facing consequences. They argue that offenders are being arrested and brought into the justice system, where they end up back on the streets, only to reoffend.
The story can’t end there.
Is the D.C. juvenile justice system a revolving door in disguise? To what extent are offenders being rehabilitated and put on the right path? That shouldn’t be a matter of guesswork. Who is homing in on the reasons some D.C. youths commit violent offenses, while most don’t? Where’s the leadership?
Leaders should be identifying the root causes of the violence plaguing our city. Leaders should be working together — not against each other — to turn this ominous situation around.
Crime-weary residents deserve more from their elected leaders.
It begins with Bowser and Racine.