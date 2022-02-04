The D.C. attorney general came roaring back with a news release the same day. Racine said that to address the increase in violence, the city needs “leadership and a clear, consistent, all-hands-on-deck response … not [to] point fingers.” Racine declared that Bowser displayed a “lack of leadership” when she “inaccurately blamed the courts for crime increases, which the courts — in an unprecedented statement — rightly pushed back on.” He added, “Now she is unjustly blaming prosecutors.”