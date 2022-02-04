Could Breyer surprise on the two critical religious liberty cases pending before the court ahead of his exit? He has never been a champion of the free exercise clause — the “first freedom” in the First Amendment. But he’s an observant fellow of the culture around him and his books have shown support for a civil society tolerant of disagreement. He can see the dominant culture of elites restricting people of faith, including an assistant football coach in Washington state fired for praying with his players (Kennedy v. Bremerton School District), and Maine’s voucher program excluding religious schools even in remote areas of the state where no public high school can be found (Carson v. Makin). Both matters will be decided by the court soon. Perhaps Breyer will take a deep breath and decide that, after all, this society was supposed to be welcoming to all faiths and protective of all faith traditions especially as against the state.
But probably not. Three dissents then. It would have almost certainly been four had the court not punted affirmative action (Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College) to the fall. “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in 2007′s Parents Involved in Community Schools v. Seattle School District No. 1, “is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” The chief is likely to have at least five other votes for the long overdue end to the use of race by the state in any way and at any level to award benefits or inflict penalties. Breyer broke with Roberts in 2007 on the question. It’s hard to see how views on such a fundamental issue have changed much in the subsequent 15 years, but the calendar means Breyer will miss one last plea for affirmative action.
So will Justice Breyer go out with even a single, significant majority opinion? It is possible, but only if he — and his originalist colleagues — recognize the need for some clarity on the Second Amendment in 2022. What if Breyer authors the majority opinion in the Second Amendment case before the court: New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen?
This would be a clear departure from Breyer’s dissent in the 2008 Heller decision — the milestone ruling that the Constitution protects an individual’s right to bear arms. At that time, Breyer wrote that “Neither the text of the Amendment nor the arguments advanced by its proponents evidenced the slightest interest in limiting any legislature’s authority to regulate private civilian uses of firearms.”
“Specifically,” Breyer continued, “there is no indication that the Framers of the Amendment intended to enshrine the common-law right of self-defense in the Constitution.”
Breyer lost in 2008. Could he now choose to accept the reality of the new court expanding on what the more closely divided court decided back then? Could he indeed offer to write the majority opinion, and replace the outdated “standards of review” for gun laws (strict scrutiny vs. intermediate scrutiny vs. “rational basis”) with some sort of reasonable rule, devised by Breyer, that articulates a test for the constitutionality of gun control laws in a way that the vast majority of gun owners see as not only reasonable, but compelling?
This new “Breyer rule” would be a boon to Second Amendment advocates — creating some consensus on the court and a usable framework for what is indisputably a constitutional right continually under attack by means other than a constitutional amendment. At the same time, it would also be a balm to gun-control advocates to realize that a rule exists that would uphold bans on machine guns in private hands and some limits — reasonable “red-flag” laws, for example. The new standard would surround the Second Amendment with some court consensus on its reach, a “Breyer rule” that his conservative colleagues could agree would not have offended the Framers a bit.
Yes, Justice Breyer could close his last term 0-6, and still be esteemed by his colleagues for his temperament and first-rate mind. But what if he reaches for more? What if he wants to try to settle the Second Amendment’s scope with a rule that protects the right to keep and bear arms but also the need for the government to assert the protection of the public that is inherent in the ban on machine guns and tanks in private hands? Breyer’s intellect is up to the task. Perhaps he is willing to put his reputation as a stalwart liberal on the line to settle a long-running argument that would best be resolved by clarity.