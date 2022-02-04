But probably not. Three dissents then. It would have almost certainly been four had the court not punted affirmative action (Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College) to the fall. “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in 2007′s Parents Involved in Community Schools v. Seattle School District No. 1, “is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” The chief is likely to have at least five other votes for the long overdue end to the use of race by the state in any way and at any level to award benefits or inflict penalties. Breyer broke with Roberts in 2007 on the question. It’s hard to see how views on such a fundamental issue have changed much in the subsequent 15 years, but the calendar means Breyer will miss one last plea for affirmative action.