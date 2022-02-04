Bowser has led the charge to expand affordable housing in D.C. She started with a commitment to invest $100 million in D.C.'s Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF) each year of her first term. She continued that commitment in her second term and increased HPTF funding to $250 million per year in 2022. For the first time, she also committed in D.C.'s four-year financial plan enough funding for the Local Rent Supplement Program to enable the HPTF to meet its statutory requirement to expend half its funds annually for housing affordable for households earning zero to 30 percent of the median family income. On Wednesday, she announced that 10 projects will receive $135 million from the HPTF in the first round of awards from the summer 2021 request for proposals, including the first project in Ward 3 to receive HPTF money.