The Brookings Institution’s Robert P. Beschel Jr., writing in National Affairs, notes that nine months ago the House Republican Study Committee — supposedly the most conservative House members — proposed a budget. It called, Beschel says, for “deficit reductions of nearly $12.5 trillion over the next decade without raising taxes — in fact, the RSC proposes another $1.9 trillion in tax cuts,” reaching a balanced budget by 2026 and reducing the national debt to 75 percent of GDP. How? By a slew of politically inconceivable deep cuts to discretionary domestic spending, and cutting eligibility for Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and repealing significant parts of the Affordable Care Act. While the RSC was perpetrating this performative gesture, why didn’t it also propose requiring lobsters to grow on trees?