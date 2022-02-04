The Editorial Board asked Black Americans, however, to understand that these symbolic endorsements of their enslavement are to be treated with respect. To treat government-owned symbols of white supremacy as a disgrace has nothing to do with airbrushing history. When governments try to strike references to Robert E. Lee from the textbooks, I’ll join you in condemnation. In the meantime, melt the statues.
Thomas Peyser, Richmond
In regard to the Jan. 31 editorial “Museum pieces,” I say we need to melt them all down. Even having them in museums will still evoke a type of idolization. They are not works of art. They are not historical. Most were erected during the Jim Crow era. Melting them will not destroy history. It will destroy our latent racism.
Tom Egly, Lewes, Del.