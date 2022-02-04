Still, the big takeaway from the latest data is that the U.S. job market is even stronger than we thought. In addition to robust January hiring, it turns out job gains at the end of last year were also much better than initially perceived. There were actually 510,000 jobs added in December (versus a preliminary estimate of 199,000) and 647,000 added in November (versus a preliminary estimate of 249,000). Last month also saw a strong rebound for Black workers and the fastest monthly wage growth so far in the pandemic era.