It seems that Mr. Will has chosen to ignore some important Fed history. In October 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago published an article titled “The Federal Reserve’s Dual Mandate,” in which it noted that “in 1977, Congress amended the Federal Reserve Act, directing the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Open Market Committee to ‘maintain long run growth of the monetary and credit aggregates commensurate with the economy’s long run potential to increase production, so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates.’”
In short, the Fed is in the business of preserving both currency value and employment.
Edwin S. Rothschild, McLean
Regarding the Jan. 27 news article “Fed prepares to raise rates as it tries to bust inflation”:
I have been saying for several months that interest rates have to be raised immediately. Finally, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell has decided to raise rates in March. Unfortunately, it will be too little, too late. The economy is headed for a hard landing.
Paul Schoenbaum, Richmond