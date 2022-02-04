It seems that Mr. Will has chosen to ignore some important Fed history. In October 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago published an article titled “The Federal Reserve’s Dual Mandate,” in which it noted that “in 1977, Congress amended the Federal Reserve Act, directing the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Open Market Committee to ‘maintain long run growth of the monetary and credit aggregates commensurate with the economy’s long run potential to increase production, so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates.’”