Many Germans are as concerned about Scholz’s lack of leadership as his European and American partners are. A new survey showed that nearly 70 percent of the population thinks that their chancellor is not engaged enough when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. When they elected him last year to replace Angela Merkel, they expected a very different Chancellor Scholz. As mayor of Hamburg, he once famously said, “If you want leadership, that’s what you’ll get from me.” As Merkel’s vice chancellor and finance minister, he continued to build a reputation as a no-nonsense politician. But after he emerged victorious from last year’s election, it soon became apparent that German voters had picked not a strong leader but the “Invisible Man,” as Spiegel reporter Özlem Topçu put it.