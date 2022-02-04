Amid escalating tensions in Eastern Europe, NATO member states have been ramping up their efforts to avoid open conflict on the continent. This week alone, the prime ministers of Britain, the Netherlands and Poland all visited Kyiv. The French and Russian presidents spoke again on Monday, for the second time in four days. Emmanuel Macron has also scheduled further calls with Russia and Ukraine. Britain’s Boris Johnson also spoke with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, telling him “that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation” and defending Ukraine’s right “to aspire to NATO membership.” Meanwhile, President Biden has ordered the deployment of 3,000 U.S. troops to allied countries in an effort to deter Moscow.
But where is Scholz? The leader of the world’s fourth-largest economy has so far been conspicuous in his absence, preferring to dispatch his ministers in his place. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht earned ridicule by announcing that Germany was sending 5,000 helmets to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock set off for Kyiv and Moscow with little to offer apart from renewed talks. Scholz himself has not seen fit to speak with either Biden or Putin anytime recently. Clearly trying to make up for lost time, he has now scheduled talks with the U.S. president for next week — and has also just announced plans to meet with Putin as well.
Many Germans are as concerned about Scholz’s lack of leadership as his European and American partners are. A new survey showed that nearly 70 percent of the population thinks that their chancellor is not engaged enough when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. When they elected him last year to replace Angela Merkel, they expected a very different Chancellor Scholz. As mayor of Hamburg, he once famously said, “If you want leadership, that’s what you’ll get from me.” As Merkel’s vice chancellor and finance minister, he continued to build a reputation as a no-nonsense politician. But after he emerged victorious from last year’s election, it soon became apparent that German voters had picked not a strong leader but the “Invisible Man,” as Spiegel reporter Özlem Topçu put it.
Twitter users are having a field day with Scholz’s absence, producing a variety of comedic responses. One user speculated that Scholz might have eloped with Merkel; others posted “Where’s Waldo?”-style memes. But serious journalists including Topçu are rightly demanding answers, and an opposition politician even asked the question in the German parliament, causing much hilarity among his colleagues.
Eventually, it seemed the collective pressure on the chancellor was enough to flush him out. On Wednesday, he appeared for a short TV interview, which journalist Christian Sievers began by thanking him for appearing at all. “This has cleared up where you are right now,” Sievers said. “But the fact remains that many — not only on Twitter — have missed you a bit over the last few weeks.”
But while the chancellor was physically present at the interview, clear messages were still wanting. Sievers challenged the chancellor outright on the perceived lack of German support against Russia: “How does it feel when allies, Germany’s allies, now rate Germany’s stance as unreliable?” Scholz denied that there was a problem: “They know exactly what they have in us.” Sievers proceeded to remind him that the German ambassador in Washington had sent a message to Berlin warning that American decision-makers were wondering aloud about Germany’s reliability. But Scholz remained vague and unflappable, referring to the economic support Germany had invested in Ukraine over the past few years and citing various diplomatic moves as signs of Germany’s commitment in the matter.
“Where is Scholz?” might seem like an amusing parlor game on social media, but it’s a question worth asking. Ben Hodges, a former commander of U.S. Army forces in Europe, said last week that some form of “hot war” in Europe is a very real possibility: “The only thing that is going to stop it is if Germany and the rest of Europe are 100 percent force-squared against what Russia is doing. Germany is the key.” The chancellor of Europe’s largest economy needs to come out of the shadows and deliver the leadership that his people have asked for.