So how is the GOP’s central committee responding to these developments?
With new efforts to censure the two Republicans who most prominently think this conduct should be disqualifying to lead their party and should call forth a serious national reckoning and institutional response in defense of U.S. democracy.
On Friday, the Republican National Committee is expected to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) for their roles on the House select committee examining the Jan. 6 insurrection incited by Trump.
The censure resolution is explicit on why Cheney and Kinzinger are seen as such heretics. It declares that they want to “destroy” Trump rather than help Republicans win the majority and that their committee is engaged in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
This is an extraordinary and revealing set of claims. If this resolution passes, the Republican Party’s official, openly declared position will be that its long-term prospects are inextricably bound up with securing total impunity for an effort to overthrow our political order at its very foundations.
Not only that, the official party position will be that those who sought to achieve this — including through mob intimidation and violence — are now to be seen as martyrs and heroes. Trump will have succeeded in making this party orthodoxy.
Republicans, of course, will protest that characterization. Oozing with phony piety, they will insist that of course they condemn the violence and believe it deserves prosecution; they object only to the committee’s onerous treatment of the nonviolent.
We don’t have to accept this dodge. The official position being articulated here is that there’s no need for any national political accounting with regard to the role that Trump and his co-conspirators played in inciting that violence.
In essence, Republicans want to decouple the violence from the orchestrators of it. The GOP’s official party position has become that the orchestrators of insurrection are above accountability entirely.
Cheney, meanwhile, is coming in for additional punishment. As The Post reports, the Wyoming GOP has privately arranged for the national party to financially back Cheney’s primary challenger. Cheney’s effort to purge the party of its insurrectionist elements has itself become disqualifying in today’s GOP.
As bad as all this is, there’s still more. It should also shine a much harsher light on the threat to U.S. democracy posed by a potential GOP-controlled House.
In an unsettling bit of reporting, Punchbowl News points out that this RNC move will put more pressure on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to hold a vote to expel Cheney and Kinzinger from the GOP conference.
McCarthy has largely tolerated the flourishing of insurrectionist sentiment in the House GOP. But he doesn’t want to affirmatively expel those two apostates, Punchbowl reports, because it could take the focus off Democrats and place it on “internecine fighting over Trump”:
McCarthy has a tightrope to walk here. If he’s seen as protecting Cheney and Kinzinger, the California Republican risks damaging his relationship with the hard right — a relationship that was once rocky but is now largely under control. However, if he gives in to their demands, McCarthy puts the spotlight directly on his conference at a time when his best move is to keep a low profile.
The cross-pressures run as follows. The more Cheney and Kinzinger seek to hold Trump accountable for his effort to destroy our constitutional order, the more pressure McCarthy is under to expel them entirely. All that’s working against this is the possibility that this might damage GOP efforts to retake the majority.
The careful reader will note that there is no pressure of any kind on McCarthy toward further accountability for Trump; that is, there’s no pressure on him flowing from the latest extraordinary revelations about Trump’s true insurrectionist intent. This simply doesn’t exist in McCarthy’s calculus.
Indeed, the more we learn about that insurrectionist intent, the more the pressure on McCarthy runs in the other direction: to bury it, to whitewash it, to punish those who see it as disqualifying or even to firmly stand behind it. This is apparently a prerequisite for McCarthy to have a shot at becoming speaker.
Right now, we’re debating what to do about certain scenarios in which a GOP-controlled House helps overturn the 2024 presidential election. One possibility, which would be addressed by reform of the Electoral Count Act of 1887, is that a GOP-controlled House might count sham presidential electors sent by a corrupt GOP governor.
As unlikely as that might seem, the fact that House Republicans are converging on an unabashed pro-insurrectionist stance can leave little doubt that a GOP-controlled House would be likely to execute this scheme if the conditions for it aligned.
With the central GOP committee also converging on that stance, doesn’t it seem plausible that much of the party would bless such a scheme as well?