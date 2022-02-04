Talking with my roommate about how he faced racism in Mississippi taught me more about the Black experience than I ever could have learned in a classroom. Late-night conversations with classmates about our hometowns transformed my idea of the Middle East. Listening to my friend’s stories of working at his family restaurant gave me a deeper appreciation for the struggles of my own parents, who toiled at multiple jobs during college to support their families. And during the wave of anti-Asian violence last year, I was able to share with friends my perspective of being Asian in a country that sometimes seems to hate us.