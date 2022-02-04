Flores’s lawsuit against the NFL and its teams, alleging discrimination against coaches of color, shows that the issue isn’t with the Rooney Rule, it’s with accountability. (The NFL said in a statement that the allegations are “without merit.”) The Rooney Rule depends on club owners genuinely interviewing a diverse slate of candidates. In 2003, the first year of the Rooney Rule, the Detroit Lions hired a White coach after inviting Black coaches to “see the facilities.” Not one Black coach accepted the clearly empty offer. As advocates of the Rooney Rule, we told the NFL that if they didn’t act, they were torpedoing equal opportunity efforts. The league eventually fined Lions President Matt Millen $200,000. It sent a loud message that the rule would be enforced. We also created the Fritz Pollard Alliance to champion the cause of minorities throughout the league.