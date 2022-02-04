So of the tens of thousands of musicians on Spotify, only a couple of old hippies, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, aging rocker Nils Lofgren and a few others have so far had the courage to pull their songs from a site that seems to value profit above public-mindedness. Will Drake, Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran follow, or are ethics in music a bygone concept, a relic of the 1960s? I think we know the answer to that, but however this plays out, maybe for a brief moment, Spotify will take its own corporate tagline seriously: “Listening is everything.”