Forecasts for January had been pessimistic, with some economists even predicting a decrease in jobs. The White House had been preparing reporters and the public all week for a lousy number. That pessimism was driven by other data suggesting there might be very high levels of absenteeism from work related to the omicron variant. More than 5 million Americans tested positive for covid during the week that the Bureau of Labor Statistics asked about, after all. The expectation was that a lot of those newly-sick people missed work..