Undoubtedly, Judge Srinivasan would be an eminently qualified nominee who would provide much-needed diversity to the Supreme Court. But his qualifications do not provide support for Mr. Shapiro’s claim that there are no Black women with equally impressive qualifications who could serve with distinction as a justice.
Mr. Shapiro’s call-out of Mr. Srinivasan follows the well-trodden path of racists seeking to maintain political power by inciting discord and infighting among segments of our population who should be natural allies in seeking justice and freedom for all. Mr. Shapiro’s tweet is not just a cynical ploy, but the last thing that our nation needs in our time of disharmony.
I urge everyone — not just Blacks and Asians — to stand together, reject the divisive rhetoric of those who seek an unjust and unequal America, and embrace the future of a diverse nation.
Geary S. Mizuno, Bethesda
President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to fill the coming vacancy on the Supreme Court is justified by the past 250 years of jurisprudence almost exclusively by White men. The goal of creating a Supreme Court that reflects the population of the United States is a worthy one.
However, it is unlikely to be met with a limit of just nine seats. It is imperative that the size of the Supreme Court be expanded to make the goal of proportionate representation anywhere near possible. Adding two seats for a total of 11 is probably not enough. Adding six seats for a total of 15 is probably too many. It would seem that adding four seats for a total of 13 would be the most sensible course of action. Choosing that number would also be nod to the original 13 colonies that formed the United States of America.
Appointing all federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, to one 18-year term would also be a welcome improvement to the federal judiciary, especially because it would provide for more orderly successions and ensure that more presidents would contribute to the process.
All of these changes would go a long way toward restoring the public’s confidence in the federal court system overall and in the Supreme Court in particular. There is a lot of reputational damage that must be repaired.
Robynne A. Williams, Silver Spring