In his Jan. 30 Sunday Opinion commentary, “A blizzard of snowflakes is blanketing red states,” Dana Milbank rightly noted recent Republican battles with school districts over library books and history course content.

Language creates reality. The words we choose construct the world we live in. Reading literature that illuminates enslaved people’s pain humanizes their descendants’ quest for a seat at opportunity’s table. Acknowledging the United States’ history of human chattel slavery means confronting its legacy in modern life.

Yet some supporters of former president Donald Trump yearn for olden days less focused on racial equality and shared prosperity. They demand schools ban books exploring minority experiences and let parents rather than educators decide what children learn about slavery. Angry Republicans shouting at school board meetings reveal a constituency fearful of fading cultural dominance.

To control how people act, you must first control how they think. The GOP has convinced MAGA voters that Nobel laureate Toni Morrison and an academic theory that there’s no evidence is being taught in a single U.S. public school threaten their children and place in society. George Orwell’s Big Brother would be so proud.

Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church