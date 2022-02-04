Yet some supporters of former president Donald Trump yearn for olden days less focused on racial equality and shared prosperity. They demand schools ban books exploring minority experiences and let parents rather than educators decide what children learn about slavery. Angry Republicans shouting at school board meetings reveal a constituency fearful of fading cultural dominance.
To control how people act, you must first control how they think. The GOP has convinced MAGA voters that Nobel laureate Toni Morrison and an academic theory that there’s no evidence is being taught in a single U.S. public school threaten their children and place in society. George Orwell’s Big Brother would be so proud.
Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church