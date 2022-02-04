Kruger’s path to that milestone featured many of the glittering markers — Harvard College, Yale Law School, Supreme Court clerkship — typical for those who end up contending for a seat on the nation’s highest court. But her story is atypical in other ways.
For one, Kruger, a Southern Californian, would be the only justice from the Golden State and the first since Anthony M. Kennedy, who retired in 2018. At 45, she would also be the youngest since 1991 when 43-year-old Clarence Thomas joined the court.
She grew up in South Pasadena; her mother, a Jamaican immigrant, and father, the Jewish son of Eastern European immigrants, both pediatricians. Kruger and her husband, lawyer Brian Hauck, have two young children, a boy and a girl, who attend Oakland public schools.
Perhaps most distinctive of all, though, is Kruger’s reputation as a consensus-building centrist in an era when observers are all too eager to pigeonhole judges as liberal or conservative. That could be an intriguing attribute as Biden weighs his options, and as Republicans — almost instantly, upon news of Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s retirement — warn against a “radical” nominee as the president seeks to fulfill his pledge to put a Black woman on the court.
Kruger, after all, is entering her eighth year in California’s highest court, which from 2015 to 2021 had achieved unanimity 89.74 percent of the time, according to an analysis by the University of California at Berkeley’s California Constitution Center. For much of that time, the court had four justices appointed by Republican governors and three by former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who appointed Kruger. In 2020 and 2021, when Democratic appointees had a 4-to-3 majority, the court was unanimous more than 90 percent of the time.
Unlike federal judges, California justices don’t have lifetime tenure. Following their appointment, they face the electorate in uncontested (and, in recent years, little-noticed) retention elections. Voters approved Kruger to a 12-year term in 2018 with 73 percent of the vote.
David A. Carrillo, executive director of the California Constitution Center, told me in an email that the California Supreme Court’s ability to reach consensus is its “superpower,” one that “enhances judicial credibility and promotes public respect for their decisions.” The U.S. Supreme Court, as you might suspect, hasn’t been anywhere near the California court on that score for years: Between 2008 and 2019, for instance, unanimous 9-to-0 rulings swung from a low of 36 percent to a high of 66 percent.
“Greater consensus on the big issues would give us confidence that there is a right answer,” Carrillo said.
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye deserves much of the credit for the California court’s record — she prides herself on pushing the justices to find common ground. Cantil-Sakauye, who became a Republican at age 18, dropped the affiliation in 2018 out of unhappiness over what she heard during the Senate confirmation hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh.
In an email, Cantil-Sakauye told me that Kruger — in addition to having both “intellectual firepower” and a “genuine self-effacing nature” — is “thoughtful, deliberative, open minded, and engaging.”
Those qualities have no doubt helped Kruger throughout a legal career navigating through Republican and Democratic give-and-take. Consider: She has career ties to both administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Kruger was hired as a deputy to the U.S. solicitor general in 2007 by Paul Clement, a Bush appointee, but remained in the role well into the Obama years. She argued a dozen cases before the Supreme Court. That’s an achievement for any lawyer; she did it before turning 40.
Her record in the solicitor general’s office and later the Obama Justice Department brought out bipartisan praise in a 2014 Los Angeles Times article, from Clement (“outstanding lawyer” and “even better colleague”) and from then- Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. (“remarkable judgment, tireless work ethic, and dedication to the highest ideals of public service”).
In the years since, Kruger has been a centrist on a centrist court, occasionally siding with more liberal justices, sometimes siding with Republican appointees and often writing for a unanimous court.
Last fall, a Post article on “plummeting” public approval of the Supreme Court noted that “justices are feeling compelled to plead the case to the public that they are judicial philosophers, not politicians in robes.” As Biden contemplates a decision with consequences that will long outlast his presidency, he’d be wise to look closely at Kruger, whose philosophical devotion to finding consensus might help stop the erosion of respect for the high court.