There will be hundreds of contests in the country in which Democrats and Republicans will differ sharply on the question of how to protect the integrity of elections. But they will also disagree on abortion, climate change, the level and content of government spending, etc. Only in an election in which candidates largely agree on the issues will it be possible for voters to decide whether losers of a fairly conducted election should have to abide by its results or whether it is acceptable to engage in blatant lies, bizarre fantasies, vicious personal attacks on innocent people and sporadic violence.