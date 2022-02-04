The window for a solution is closing. It is only a matter of time before North Korea resumes long-range missile and nuclear tests. At that point, China and Russia might agree to tighten sanctions, but their impact on an already locked-down North Korea will be marginal. A preemptive strike on select military sites is too risky. Containment or isolation would give the regime more time to hone its weapons capabilities. Finally, doing nothing would grant Kim Jong Un opportunity to increase threats to U.S. allies, U.S. forces and the U.S. homeland, while also escalating tensions in northeast Asia.