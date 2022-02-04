They have a chance to make it happen. But it will require an understanding of what will persuade voters in the middle to choose them, and just as important, get their own supporters energized enough to turn out in large numbers.
What will do that? One Big Thing.
Midterm elections are usually won by the opposition in large part because dissatisfaction is such a powerful motivator. Right now, the average Democrat probably thinks President Biden has done a pretty good job, even though they wish some more legislation had passed, the economy is a mixed bag, and the pandemic is making them tired.
On the other hand, the average Republican thinks we’re living through a nightmare of socialist tyranny, and if it doesn’t stop soon — everything they cherish will be destroyed.
So Democrats have two tasks. The first is to persuade voters in the middle that Republicans are awful, and giving the GOP more power would be a terrible idea. Democrats don’t have to make those voters love them; even being viewed as reasonably tolerable might be enough.
The second task is to get their own voters to feel just as intensely about the stakes of the election as Republican voters do.
The model for them is 1998, one of only two recent midterms in which the president’s party gained seats in the House. It happened because of One Big Thing: The impeachment of Bill Clinton, which occupied the country’s attention for the entire year. At the end of it, voters concluded that Republicans had wasted the country’s time and energy with their obsessive need to destroy Clinton, and they voted accordingly.
What’s going on today is more complicated — but the GOP is certainly doing its best to convince voters they are unfit to govern.
Their party spends its time purging those who are insufficiently loyal to former president Donald Trump. The consensus Republican view of the Jan. 6 insurrection is moving past “regrettable episode that should never have happened” and toward “heroic crusade that should have succeeded.”
In Congress, its senators can’t seem to stop launching racist attacks against Black nominees. Across the country, the Republican attacks on schools and teachers grows more terrifying by the day: Not only are they working to ban books and make it illegal for teachers to mention things like sexual orientation, they’ve set up tip lines so people can report on teachers and they want to put cameras in every classroom.
“When are we going to start seeing book burnings?” you might ask. Well guess what: It’s already happening.
Then there are the GOP candidates, who range from the repugnantly Trumpist to the outright loony tunes. Before this election is over, it’s a good bet that a few of them will pull a Todd Akin (or a Richard Mourdock, or a Sharron Angle) and say something so appalling that it torpedoes their candidacy.
And of course we have Trump himself, the One Big Thing to beat all One Big Things.
There’s a danger that Democrats will say “Terry McAuliffe tried to turn Glenn Youngkin into Donald Trump and it didn’t work, so we just shouldn’t talk about him.” That would be surpassingly foolish.
Trump is still the greatest turnout motivator the Democratic Party has — if its voters see him as an immediate threat, and understand how that threat extends to every other Republican on the ballot. And in a congressional election, they should.
Trump looks increasingly like he will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. He holds the GOP in his hands. Every day it becomes more and more a reflection of him: angry, bigoted, corrupt, thuggish, and with an outright contempt for the American democratic system.
Can Democrats wrap all that up, everything about Trump and the Republican Party and the disturbing place they want to take the United States, into a single idea that people will find both understandable and motivating? They haven’t done it so far.
One might think that in an age of negative partisanship, where voters’ loathing for the other party is much stronger than their affection for their own, turnout would always be high on both sides. That was true in 2018 and 2020 — both of which were about Trump more than anything else. But it’s not guaranteed.
To say that a party needs to fashion all the arguments it would make about the present and the future into a single broad idea sounds like a plea to dumb things down, and it certainly could turn out that way. But done right it could also be clarifying, a way to show voters how important this election is and why the future depends on their participation.
Above all, as Democrats consider the case they want to make to the public over the next nine months, they can’t forget that this is no ordinary election. And if they act like it is, they’ll lose.