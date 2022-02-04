High school in this modern age is designed to be extremely stressful: cramming knowledge into your head, taking the test, then forgetting about it. Most of the studying you do only brings you back to square one unless you pursue it as more than a grade. When you release that burden of a class you despise, one where you never would have retained the knowledge anyway, the emotional weight is released.
The fact of the matter is, no matter how much time is put into a loathed topic, no matter how much time wasted, no one can enjoy everything they do. Choosing the pass/fail option for a class may seem like giving up, but is freeing yourself from pain really the worst thing you can do for your health?
Jeb Barnard, Dumfries