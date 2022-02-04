Now imagine that, on top of all of this, students also feel discriminated against simply because of who they are. Imagine trying to focus on classwork while educators and peers keep calling you by the wrong name. Imagine wanting to fit in and make friends but being forced to use a separate locker room from the rest of your classmates. Imagine the discomfort you would feel from not using the restroom for the entire school day because you don’t feel safe doing so, or because the only one you’re allowed to use is too far from your classroom.
This is something that transgender and nonbinary students across Virginia go through every day. Unfortunately, new legislation proposed during the 2022 General Assembly session would only make things harder.
Instead of feeling safe and valued at school — as every child should — transgender students often must contend with mistreatment and invalidation around every corner. The very place where they are supposed to learn and grow is telling them that their identity is wrong by enforcing discriminatory school policies and procedures. Transgender students often end up feeling isolated from or rejected by their peers, which causes their grades to slip and their mental health to suffer.
As a legislator, I have heard stories like this from transgender youths and their families, educators and community advocates time and time again. A common thread in many of these stories was that the school division did not have consistent policies to protect transgender students’ rights. I heard from educators and administrators who, though having the best intentions, had no idea how to navigate supporting the transgender students in their classrooms.
Seeing this need for ways to ensure that schools are safe and affirming for all students, I sponsored Senate Bill 161 during the 2020 General Assembly session. This bill directed the Virginia Department of Education, with community input, to formulate a set of model policies using evidence-based best practices for the treatment of transgender students. It also required all school boards to adopt policies that were consistent with or more comprehensive than the VDOE’s model policies.
The bill passed with support from Republicans and Democrats, and it directed a VDOE work group made up of parents and students, teachers and school administrators from around the commonwealth to craft the model policies. Once they were published, many school divisions quickly took the guidance into consideration. A significant group of school boards passed some version of the policies in summer 2021 without any difficulty. However, many school boards saw a great deal of pushback, and some even voted to reject the policies altogether.
These past few months have been anything but easy for transgender students and their families. They have had to wait weeks and months to see whether their school boards would choose to protect them by passing the model policies, and many have had to witness negative and harmful statements about transgender youths made by members of their own communities. And now, three bills have been filed in the Virginia state legislature that seek to roll back these students’ rights.
House Bill 988 would remove the requirement for school boards to adopt policies consistent with the VDOE guidance. (A similar Senate bill died in committee Thursday.) House Bill 1126 contains a section that would require school boards to adopt new policies ensuring that restrooms in school buildings are used only by people of the same biological sex. All three of these bills would be detrimental to the safety and well-being of students in Virginia’s public schools.
Let me also be clear: These bills would make educators’ and administrators’ jobs much harder, as they would allow school boards to eliminate the very guidance that these school professionals had expressed a need for before 2020. House Bill 1126 would present school staff with an impossible dilemma, as Title IX and case law in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit protect transgender students’ rights to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
For the sake of transgender students, their families, educators, administrators and anyone else who cares about the impact of bullying and discrimination, these bills cannot pass. Transgender and nonbinary students are kids just like their peers are, and they deserve the same right to an affirming and unencumbered educational experience. Only by protecting transgender youths can we make sure that our schools are safe places for all children to grow and thrive.