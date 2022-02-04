Now imagine that, on top of all of this, students also feel discriminated against simply because of who they are. Imagine trying to focus on classwork while educators and peers keep calling you by the wrong name. Imagine wanting to fit in and make friends but being forced to use a separate locker room from the rest of your classmates. Imagine the discomfort you would feel from not using the restroom for the entire school day because you don’t feel safe doing so, or because the only one you’re allowed to use is too far from your classroom.