Second, announce whether Camilla will be crowned queen. This is not, as it happens, a trivial question. When Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, his household said it was “intended” that she would be known as the Duchess of Cornwall and, later, Princess Consort. This wording was aimed squarely at fans of Charles’s first wife, Diana, who publicly called Camilla the third person in her marriage. But Camilla’s recent appointment to the Order of the Garter, Britain’s highest knighthood honor, has renewed speculation that she will be known as queen after her husband becomes king.