First, specify what a future, “slimmed-down” royal family looks like. When it comes to modernizing the monarchy, the central issue is cost: How many royals (and their staffs) is it reasonable to subsidize? Of the queen’s four children, only Princess Anne rejected titles for her children; the question has been whether other descendants should hold conventional jobs or carry out public duties on behalf of the family “Firm.”
The palace likes to say the monarchy’s official costs work out to about 1.30 pounds per British person, but this total — some 86.3 million pounds for 2021-2022 — doesn’t include significant expenses such as security.
Sovereigns have shrunk the royal squad before; in 1917, King George V restricted the number of relatives eligible to be styled “royal highness” and called prince or princess. Prince Charles is expected to thin the herd again — and there’s no point in waiting. If the queen were to say who will receive subsidized housing, police security and other benefits, it would minimize future awkwardness — or deeper conflict — between her children. It could also smooth the way for further changes by Charles, who wants to signal how the royal family is adapting with the times.
Second, announce whether Camilla will be crowned queen. This is not, as it happens, a trivial question. When Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, his household said it was “intended” that she would be known as the Duchess of Cornwall and, later, Princess Consort. This wording was aimed squarely at fans of Charles’s first wife, Diana, who publicly called Camilla the third person in her marriage. But Camilla’s recent appointment to the Order of the Garter, Britain’s highest knighthood honor, has renewed speculation that she will be known as queen after her husband becomes king.
Elizabeth has good reasons to decide the matter now. She has bestowed several honors on Camilla, and signaling her approval of a bigger role to come would make her daughter-in-law’s elevation more welcome. The palace has denied reports that Charles plans to have Camilla crowned, and debate later over a bait-and-switch could hurt Charles’s transition, as could technical challenges such as whether Parliament needs to weigh in. Public acceptance of Camilla was built on a lesser role; Elizabeth is the only royal who can make this change without a potentially debilitating public outcry.
Third, time to talk term limits. The queen is the most popular member of her family — and the most likely to be respected if calling for change. While her long reign has ensured stability through her relatives’ scandals, the fact that she is so synonymous with the crown leaves her successors vulnerable to shifting times and questions of relevance.
For one thing, they don’t have her reservoir of public goodwill. Her family’s reputation has been battered by Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offenders and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations of racism and other poor treatment. Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir promises more headlines. Another big scandal, and Brits might be ready for broader changes than the Windsors want.
There are also practical considerations: Her oldest son, at 73, is a senior citizen and holds the record for Britain’s longest-waiting heir to the throne; his oldest son (39) is closing in on middle age. After seven decades on the job, Elizabeth should say whether her successors should be similarly take the throne for life. She could suggest a limit to how long any person reigns — perhaps to ensure that the crown changes hands at least once every generation. That could help the institution stay relevant.
A few years ago Elizabeth, recognizing that her heir wasn’t a shoo-in to succeed her as head of the Commonwealth, gave a speech advocating that Charles be chosen for the role. Days later, Commonwealth leaders voted Charles in. She should move with similar deftness on these other big issues. As her jubilee is celebrated, we should not forget that she is singularly placed to make changes that her subjects would never accept from any other royal. She should seize the day — and the chance to safeguard her family and her legacy.