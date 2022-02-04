Can we please talk about Classic comics? The writers of “Sally Forth” are breaking the fourth wall and allowing “1982 Sally” to visit the “2022 Sally” — with witty, amusing and tantalizing results. That strip might be 40 years old, but there’s life in it! The same cannot be said for “Classic Peanuts,” a strip that seems to be gearing up for a second week of waterbed jokes that were more than a little tired even back in the 1970s when they were written. Over at “Classic Doonesbury,” we are revisiting once-radical storylines on the normalization of gay marriage and medical marijuana.