So I was distressed that the Jan. 15 news article about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidance, to wear an N95 or KN95 or a “well-fitting disposable surgical mask,” lacked photographs [“CDC affirms N95s as most effective masks”]. Photos of the “right” masks worn properly and photos of what not to wear and how not to wear them would have been helpful. The Post would do a service to the community by printing do and don’t pictures, as fashion magazines do.
If we are ever going to get beyond the omicron variant, and the next and the next, people are going to have to realize that fashion and personal comfort are luxuries we cannot afford.
Sally Kelly, Chevy Chase
The Father of Mindfulness’s mother tongue, and then some
The interesting Jan. 23 obituary for Thich Nhat Hanh, “Buddhist monk sought peace and mindfulness while advocating an end to the Vietnam War,” stated that he was “fluent in English, French and other languages.” The Post should have told us which other languages. Wikipedia says that he also gained fluency in classical Chinese, Sanskrit and Pali, in addition to his mother tongue, Vietnamese.
In the United States, we have a hard time recalling that there are thousands of languages in the world. Languages shape whole ways of seeing and thinking. Facebook, for example, minimized the importance of paying attention to languages other than English when rolling out content-moderation efforts in recent years, contributing to its disastrous impact on decency and democracy around the world.
Greater awareness of language diversity and more foreign-language learning are necessary to avert the wars promoted by power-hungry leaders and the narrow self-interest of players in what President Dwight D. Eisenhower called the military-industrial complex — and hence to realize the values and vision promoted by Thich Nhat Hanh.
Charles H. Roberts, Washington
To whom it may concern
A Jan. 27 news headline contained a glaring grammatical error: “Republicans cast Biden pick, whomever it will be, as radical.”
In grade school, I learned that “who” is the subject of phrases, and “whom” is the object. Therefore, the phrase should read “whoever it will be.” “Whomever” would be correct in “Republicans cast whomever Biden picks as radical” because there, “whomever” is used as an object (Biden picks whomever).
Note, however, that the meaning of that sentence could be misread if “radical” is thought of as a noun instead of an adjective.
Alice Markham, Reston
Sexism illustrated
Dr. Megan L. Ranney’s insightful essay [“Omicron is making it impossible to work in an ER,” Outlook, Jan. 23] was thought-provoking and heartbreaking, particularly her description of the “moral harm” that the coronavirus is doing to our health-care professionals. It is interesting, though, that The Post chose to accompany Ranney’s essay with an entire above-the-fold front-page illustration of a male doctor.
Erin R. Devine, Arlington
When the camera does lie
Watching the broadcast of the Jan. 21 meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, I was heartened to see their relatively jocular opening handshake. As they turned toward each other, Lavrov was about to offer a fist bump when Blinken instead stuck out his hand for a handshake that was accepted by Lavrov with a smile. That these two could begin a discussion of war and peace with such good humor was heartening.
To my surprise, The Post’s decision to use a photograph with the Jan. 22 front-page article “For Putin, many options on Ukraine” taken at most a second or two later in which Blinken and Lavrov are seen turning away from one another with what looks like a grimace on Lavrov’s face and concern on Blinken’s was a wholly misleading depiction of what transpired at this telling moment.
It’s said that a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, the image conveyed is a serious distortion of what viewers saw with their own eyes: a hearty handshake and a “let’s get down to business” attitude on the part of both parties.
Michael Sciulla, Vienna
Was it Kierkegaard or Dick Van Patten who said, ‘If you label me, you negate me’?
Regarding the Jan. 23 front-page article on the impact of inflation on worker pay, “Inflation is cutting into pay raises for workers”:
Why did we need to know that Ty Stehlik, the first person quoted, “identifies as nonbinary”? We never learned the gender identity of anyone else quoted in the article, just the more relevant information about their occupation. Doesn’t seem as if applying labels when no labels are needed advances the goal of accepting all people for who they are.
Ron Hutcheson, Washington
Hard passes
Regarding the Jan. 23 Sports article “Going deep”:
Overall, Sam Fortier and Artur Galocha’s analysis of the long ball in football scored a touchdown, but some of the math in the article fell incomplete.
Specifically, in discussing Aaron Rodgers’s deep passes over the past four years, they stated that “he has been intercepted on those throws 1.2 percent of the time — 2.5 times lower than the second-lowest rate (Drew Brees’s 3 percent).”
But to determine how much lower the best rate is than the second-best, you subtract 1.2 percent from 3 percent, which gives you a difference of 1.8 percent. That figure is 1.5 times Rodgers’s mark and 0.6 times Brees’s rate, neither of which is the “2.5 times” number the article set forth. Brees’s interception percentage is 2.5 times Rodgers’s, but that’s not what the writers said.
Although having to think that much about the calculation of the Rodgers Rate made me feel like I had wandered into a State Farm commercial, it really didn’t detract from my enjoyment of the article.
Chuck Hadden, Arlington
Riding, and writing, while White
The Jan. 23 Travel article “Less tech, more bonding: An ode to old-school road trips” gave me pause. The real headline could have more accurately read: “An ode to old-school road trips, if you are White.”
Though the writer was faithful to the era in terms of her personal experience (which, incidentally, was similar to mine), this would not have been the case if she and her family had been “traveling while Black.” I took a few minutes to Google the rules of the road back in the 1950s. Most everything that the writer mentioned — gas stations, bathrooms, drinking fountains, mealtimes, stopping at parks and beaches — would have been a very different story to tell had the writer been Black.
How about a follow-up story, starting with the “Green Book,” which was the coveted reference for Black travelers in the pre-civil-rights era?
Susan Peacock, Salisbury, Md.
Yep, that’s Charon in the captain’s chair
In the Jan. 23 Travel article “The unsung treasures of Staten Island,” I noticed that the caption to the front-page photograph informed us that Staten Island is “sometimes called the Forgotten Borough.” We subsequently were advised in the text of the article that the borough is also called “Staten Italy, the Rock, the city’s dump.”
As a native New Yorker (Manhattan) and the son of native New Yorker parents (Brooklyn and Manhattan), I can assure you that in all my years growing up and the decades following while my parents were alive, I never once heard Staten Island called by any name other than the one residents of the other boroughs reserve for it: “The Styx.”
New Yorkers, even long after residing elsewhere and lifelong city dwellers, tend to adhere themselves to local names and customs. I, for one, still, and I suppose somewhat mindlessly, inquire of mystified travel agents when I am seeking information on flights to Europe that they check departures out of “Idlewild.”
Peter Ward Comfort, Arlington
Sally forth from Classic comics
Can we please talk about Classic comics? The writers of “Sally Forth” are breaking the fourth wall and allowing “1982 Sally” to visit the “2022 Sally” — with witty, amusing and tantalizing results. That strip might be 40 years old, but there’s life in it! The same cannot be said for “Classic Peanuts,” a strip that seems to be gearing up for a second week of waterbed jokes that were more than a little tired even back in the 1970s when they were written. Over at “Classic Doonesbury,” we are revisiting once-radical storylines on the normalization of gay marriage and medical marijuana.
I appreciate that Charles Schulz paved the way for gentle, reflective comic strips, and that Garry Trudeau opened the doors for political and social commentary in the daily comics. Rerunning “classic” comics for years and years is even sadder than running comic strips that are freshly written but have nothing new to say. I won’t name names. Why not replace them with a new generation of strips that entertain us with new story lines and new viewpoints?
Janet Kinzer, Silver Spring
Microaggressions’ macro-consequences
The Jan. 23 “Pearls Before Swine” comic strip was an example of something I think is a microaggression: The strip tried to show proof that billionaires and “the” media make people hate each other. Because it appears in a comic strip, it normalizes and condones conspiracy thinking.
It is a short jump from billionaires and “the” media over to “elites,” “globalists” and “the” Jewish people. It was not a wise choice to publish this one week after a man held people at a synagogue hostage because he believed Jewish people have control over everything, which is a myth from the Middle Ages that got Jewish people ostracized, persecuted and killed.
Rhona Bosin, Silver Spring
What not to depict
I found absolutely no humor in the “Cossack hat” in the Jan. 14 “Mutts.” Members of my family, along with many other Jewish people, were killed and tortured by Cossacks during the pogroms that the Cossacks carried out, leaving them no alternative but to leave Russia to save their lives and their souls.
Paula Rivers, Columbia
Not to mention the game show ‘Lingo’
In her Jan. 18 letter, “Word games,” Geri Olson mentioned a game similar to today’s Wordle, but she said she couldn’t remember the name of the game.
The name of the game she played many years ago is Jotto. I also played it with my friend Judy many, many times. We used paper and pencil, and it was much harder than Wordle in that you had less help figuring out both the correct letters and their placement. You could use five-letter words with no proper nouns and no repeating letters. I recently taught it to my 12-year-old grandson, but he wasn’t a big fan, unfortunately.
I do enjoy Wordle even though it’s not quite the challenge of the good old days.
Joanie Casey, Ellicott City
‘Pass down’? Hard pass.
The Post’s excellent Jan. 23 front-page article “In buying a home, family discovers its painful past” included an important error in the Toni Morrison quote as described by an interviewee. The correct words are: “This is not a story to pass on.”
By substituting the word “down,” as it appeared in the article, the implication is entirely negative. The correct quote has a double meaning. “Not a story to pass on” means, also, don’t pass on telling this story; it must be told, which refers to the entire novel from which the quotation came, “Beloved.” Thank you for this fascinating article with all its many implications.
Jane Lazarre, New York
Sexism in sports illustrated
In an otherwise lovely column on Andy Murray, “Murray shines through in a gloomy month for tennis” [Sports, Jan. 21], John Feinstein wrote that Murray was the first British player to win Wimbledon since Fred Perry in the 1930s. Wrong. Virginia Wade won in 1977. Is there something about women in sports that eludes the writers and editors in the Sports department?
Genie Grohman, Washington
‘No hot water, no toilets, no lights / But Whitey’s on the moon’
In the Jan. 23 Arts & Style article about the making of the movie “Summer of Soul,” “The best music festival in 1969 wasn’t Woodstock,” the film’s producer, Questlove, suggested that CBS never aired footage of people speaking critically of NASA and the space program on the day of the 1969 moon landing.
I am the reporter seen in the movie in footage provided by CBS. The interviews did air. Walter Cronkite is seen introducing me. I am seen talking to two Black men who both suggested that the U.S. government should be spending more on the residents of Harlem and less on space. I learned later that Cronkite was not pleased to hear people with negative opinions about the space program.
Bill Plante, Washington
The writer was a correspondent for CBS News from 1964 to 2016.