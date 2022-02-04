Unions and their Democratic allies will likely oppose this bill. Indeed, they opposed a similar bill with the same name in the mid-90s. What they don’t understand is that many modern employees like many aspects of the modern workplace, especially the freedom for individual advancement that a well-run workplace can offer. Old-line unions often replace that with lock-step provisions that stifle individual initiative and make worker advancement as much a matter of union prerogative as of personal merit. That was a price workers were more willing to pay in the past, when employers were more confrontational and the memory of the Great Depression was still fresh. That’s no longer the case today, and the inability of unions to prosper while wages for lower-skilled workers stagnate makes unionization an even harder sell for most workers.