Teachers are facing their own challenges, including low staffing and having to help students more than normal. Parents of students are making the stress on teachers worse, demanding that parents get more of a say in education programs. However, the school system has changed since they were students. As people have learned more, this knowledge has been put into the curriculum. Old information might be outdated: information that these parents might still believe.
Parents demanding for more of a platform in public education should just let the professionals do their jobs.
Audrey Bridges, Springfield