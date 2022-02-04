The Jan. 31 front-page article “Public schools facing a crisis of epic proportion” went into detail about how “schools are on the defensive” when it comes to their own education programs.

The coronavirus has left a serious dent in the education system, and it’s not just one demographic. Students have been heavily affected by virtual learning, leading to them doing poorly during in-person instruction. Many aren’t used to doing schoolwork to a full extent anymore, since the year of online school worsened motivation and academic integrity. Students struggle now that they are in the building, and teachers are pushed to their limits helping them.

Teachers are facing their own challenges, including low staffing and having to help students more than normal. Parents of students are making the stress on teachers worse, demanding that parents get more of a say in education programs. However, the school system has changed since they were students. As people have learned more, this knowledge has been put into the curriculum. Old information might be outdated: information that these parents might still believe.

Parents demanding for more of a platform in public education should just let the professionals do their jobs.

Audrey Bridges, Springfield