The IRS is the entity that funds the U.S. government, and over the past 25 years its health has deteriorated to the point where it is now understaffed, underfunded, inadequately equipped and, no doubt, thoroughly demoralized. The pandemic has certainly not helped, but the root causes of the IRS’s degradation go back to well before “covid-19” became part of the national vocabulary. And nothing, at least nothing visible, is being done to reverse this trend.