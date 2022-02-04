I’ll admit to being a fish out of water at first. For more than a decade, my day job has been as a political communications consultant and occasional comedy writer. And though being my own boss allowed me to take this sabbatical, I had never been on a big-budget production such as this.
My duties with Keaton were fairly straightforward: I made sure he knew his schedule, wrangled some press availabilities and, on days when I was exceedingly lucky, I looked after his yellow Lab, Amos.
The days were long. Often, we worked more than 12 hours to shoot only 90 seconds of footage for the final product. I didn’t mind, though. It was fun to chat with my literal childhood superhero between takes about everything from baseball to politics to Harold Ramis. And I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t thrilling to watch Keaton do his job.
But here’s something I didn’t expect: I loved watching everyone else do their jobs, too. All told, the cast and crew of “Dopesick” totaled more than 450 people — and nearly all of them worked off-screen. They were truck drivers, grips, coronavirus testing teams and everything in between.
'Dopesick' author Beth Macy: More than 1 million have died in the overdose crisis, but still the response is scandalously inadequate
Early on, while shooting in Clifton Forge, I took Amos for a walk — partly to stretch his legs, and partly because I knew that he provided a great way to make new friends on set. That day, I met a caterer from Virginia Beach, an actress from Harrisonburg, a production assistant from Arlington and a costumer who lives near me in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.
These weren’t short-term transplants from New York or California, as I naively assumed; they were Virginians doing what they loved in their home state. And it led me down a rabbit hole to learn everything I could about what the commonwealth does to cultivate and attract more creative projects — and jobs — like this.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Virginia is one of 34 states offering film/television production incentives. Our programs are the Governor’s Motion Picture Opportunity Fund (providing grants) and the Virginia Motion Picture Tax Credit Fund (providing refundable tax credits) — the latter of which was last revamped in 2010 with bipartisan legislative support under then-Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R).
These investments have paid off. The Virginia Film Office cites a 2020 economic study that estimates the industry’s impact was $862 million in 2019, providing 5,600 full-time jobs and a $13 average annual return for every public dollar spent.
But our incentives pale in comparison with those of nearby states. Virginia’s annual funding cap is $10.5 million, which lags behind Maryland ($14 million), Tennessee ($13 million) and North Carolina ($31 million) — the same states Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) singled out in his inaugural address when talking about our need to remain competitive in the region.
Variety reports that Georgia’s film/television tax credit topped $1.2 billion last year. That isn’t a typo. Virginia’s programs equal 1 percent of Georgia’s.
Those of us who live and work in Virginia aren’t surprised when out-of-towners rave about all we have to offer. “Dopesick” showrunner Danny Strong gushed at a Virginia Film Festival panel about how much he loved working here. Actor Will Poulter said Richmond was "one of the best places [he had] visited in America.” And I have it on good authority that Keaton frequently enjoyed local restaurants and the Capital Trail.
After the show wrapped, several of my new friends moved on to new gigs in the industry — none of them in Virginia. One moved to New York full time; another got work in Cleveland; another in Asheville, N.C. This is anecdotal, but it shows that Virginia is at a competitive disadvantage compared with our counterparts jockeying for the same creative projects — projects that hire local workers and contribute to local economies. It’s time to change that.
By modernizing and expanding our existing incentives, gig workers could turn into full-time workers right here at home. It’s an obvious opportunity to bring permanent high-wage jobs to Virginia before we fall even further behind.
For me, working on “Dopesick” was like visiting a small but interconnected city. When the cameras rolled and the actors delivered their lines, I saw with my own eyes that it was the result of hundreds of people doing specific jobs to prepare for that moment. But these opportunities will be in short supply if our elected officials don’t make them a greater priority.
In other words, the crew did their jobs. It’s time for Virginia to do the same.