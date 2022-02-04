After the show wrapped, several of my new friends moved on to new gigs in the industry — none of them in Virginia. One moved to New York full time; another got work in Cleveland; another in Asheville, N.C. This is anecdotal, but it shows that Virginia is at a competitive disadvantage compared with our counterparts jockeying for the same creative projects — projects that hire local workers and contribute to local economies. It’s time to change that.