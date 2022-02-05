About the same number face a future nearly as daunting. They are in line for special immigrant visas that would allow them to remain in this country. But the pipeline is so jammed that it could take months or years for them to establish a firm legal foothold. That is partly because of the Trump administration’s near-freeze on granting SIVs to Afghans, including those who worked for the military, as our troops’ comrades in arms. The Biden administration also failed to prepare adequately for a refugee influx.