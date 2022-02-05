The bad news is that tens of thousands of those refugees have no legal way to remain long term in the United States, which many of them served — and for which some risked their lives. Congress can solve that problem, but prospects that it will remain uncertain.
Roughly 36,000 Afghans, nearly half the evacuees who arrived last year, face the prospect of deportation. They were granted what the U.S. government calls humanitarian parole, an emergency status that extends them the right to work and live here for just two years — but no means of qualifying for permanent residency.
About the same number face a future nearly as daunting. They are in line for special immigrant visas that would allow them to remain in this country. But the pipeline is so jammed that it could take months or years for them to establish a firm legal foothold. That is partly because of the Trump administration’s near-freeze on granting SIVs to Afghans, including those who worked for the military, as our troops’ comrades in arms. The Biden administration also failed to prepare adequately for a refugee influx.
In several comparable cases in recent decades, Congress has acted to extend a legal lifeline to refugees who fled to the United States in the aftermath of wars and humanitarian crises. It did so for Cuban refugees after Fidel Castro rose to power, for Vietnamese refugees after the fall of Saigon and the U.S. withdrawal, and for Iraqi refugees after the Gulf and Iraq wars.
Refugee advocates have urged Congress to consider the Afghan Adjustment Act to help those who don’t currently qualify to remain in this country. So far, no Republicans have said publicly they will co-sponsor such a bill.
Some of the Afghans not currently eligible for visas do not qualify because they fled their home country without documents — often intentionally, for fear the Taliban would kill them if their identities were known. Many others are relatives of Afghans who qualify for SIVs, which cover dependent children and spouses but not parents, siblings or other extended family members.
So far, just a few thousand of the admitted refugees have received SIVs, even though some 17,000 had applied before fleeing their country, many of them years earlier. The Biden administration has a responsibility to vet the tens of thousands of others whose applications are backed up because of red tape in Washington and to push hard for legislation to make the others eligible to stay. That’s the least this country owes our Afghan allies.