“Public safety is not a bumper sticker,” Mr. Adams said last week as he hosted a crime summit attended by President Biden. Numerous factors, including complex social and economic issues, account for crime, and solutions can’t and shouldn’t be reduced to simplistic slogans such as “Defund the Police” or “Back the Blue.” In a 15-page document, “The Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” Mr. Adams, who was a New York transit and police officer for 22 years, aims to strike a more moderate approach that mixes intervention with prevention. The blueprint includes a robust police presence with a focus on combating the influx of guns into the city, but also community-based efforts, including expansion of violence-interruption programs and mental health services and a youth summer jobs program.
Those who fear a repeat of repressive and ultimately ineffective tough-on-crime policies that single out minority communities worry about a reinstatement of plainclothes police units. These became notorious for their use of force on Blacks and Latinos before they were disbanded in 2020 amid the protests over police brutality that followed the murder of George Floyd. Mr. Adams, who was beaten by police as a teenager and spoke out against racism and police brutality when he later joined the department, says effective policing is not synonymous with abuse; he says he can thread the needle on guaranteeing public safety without singling out communities for disparate treatment.
Time will tell whether he is able to deliver. But it is striking that Mr. Biden, who has come under criticism from Republicans who say he hasn’t done enough to combat the spike in violent crime, highlighted this middle-of-the-road approach. “The answer is not to abandon our streets,” the president said Thursday during his visit to New York. “It’s to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors.” He announced federal initiatives — similar to those that administration officials have touted in the past — to crack down on illegal guns and “ghost guns.” They might help, as would the installation of a permanent director for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has lacked one for nearly seven years. But the best aid for local officials such as Mr. Adams would be action by Congress to enact sensible gun control measures. That cause must not be abandoned.