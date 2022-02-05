Time will tell whether he is able to deliver. But it is striking that Mr. Biden, who has come under criticism from Republicans who say he hasn’t done enough to combat the spike in violent crime, highlighted this middle-of-the-road approach. “The answer is not to abandon our streets,” the president said Thursday during his visit to New York. “It’s to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors.” He announced federal initiatives — similar to those that administration officials have touted in the past — to crack down on illegal guns and “ghost guns.” They might help, as would the installation of a permanent director for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has lacked one for nearly seven years. But the best aid for local officials such as Mr. Adams would be action by Congress to enact sensible gun control measures. That cause must not be abandoned.