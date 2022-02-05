This is not a new idea but explains so much of what has occurred in the United States and elsewhere over the past two years. Especially in free societies, a high degree of trust in government and among people has led to better pandemic outcomes because people were more willing to comply with public health guidance — to wear masks and social distance, for example. But in the United States, the rise of distrust, misinformation and suspicion has seriously eroded that compliance, and has taken a toll. The study points out that higher trust also leads to a greater number of people getting vaccinated, and thus fewer deaths. Trust is important, the researchers found, not only by people in their governments, but between individuals. When people trust each other, such as in wearing masks when prescribed, it reduces the pandemic burden for all. The researchers also found that smoking and obesity, both health risk factors that can be reduced, contribute to worse outcomes.