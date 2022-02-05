What doesn’t seem to bother the self-proclaimed “party of the Constitution” is the mounting evidence of how far Trump was willing to go to subvert the clear will of the American people as they expressed it at the ballot box in November 2020. How he entertained a proposal to have the Department of Homeland Security seize voting machines in swing states that he lost. How he continues to foment the lie that the election was tainted by massive voter fraud. How he claims that then-Vice President Mike Pence could and should have rejected the electoral college vote tally. How he says he will consider pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters if he gets back into the Oval Office.