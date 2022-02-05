More about the Beijing Olympics

Beijing Winter Olympics | Schedule and TV guide | Medal count

The latest: Highlights from Day 2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics

The Beijing Olympics are underway, the second straight Games to be held in front of a limited number or no spectators. As the competitions begin, here’s what to know about this year’s Games.

These new sports will debut at this year’s Winter Games.

Nathan Chen delivered a flawless routine in the men’s short program of the team event, looking nothing like the shaky 18-year-old that struggled four years ago in South Korea.

“These Olympics are in China, and that carries with it grave entanglements. The lasting impact of these Games must not be to celebrate China. It must be to scrutinize its leadership.” Read Barry Svrluga.

The Winter Olympics are tests not only of athletic achievement but of design and engineering. In Beijing, you have to be well-equipped to win gold.

Want Olympics news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.