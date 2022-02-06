Regarding the Feb. 2 Metro article “City to give D.C. day-care workers a cash injection”:

It is terrific news that the D.C. Council has voted to give cash payments to qualifying child-care workers to boost their salaries. Our infant and toddler caretakers deserve this and so much more for the vital role they play in child development and in keeping our economy going.

What about the caretakers of our 3- and 4-year-olds, though? Until D.C. has enough prekindergarten-3 and prekindergarten-4 classrooms in every neighborhood school to serve all of the city’s children, our claim to have “universal” Pre-K remains a myth. I could imagine that one unintended consequence of the council’s move will be that infant and toddler caretaker salaries go down a little as day cares try to equalize the pay among their staff, which includes teachers of 3- and 4-year-olds.

Jill Wiebe, Washington