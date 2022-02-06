What about the caretakers of our 3- and 4-year-olds, though? Until D.C. has enough prekindergarten-3 and prekindergarten-4 classrooms in every neighborhood school to serve all of the city’s children, our claim to have “universal” Pre-K remains a myth. I could imagine that one unintended consequence of the council’s move will be that infant and toddler caretaker salaries go down a little as day cares try to equalize the pay among their staff, which includes teachers of 3- and 4-year-olds.
Jill Wiebe, Washington