Then a whole lot changed.
Presidents are often victims of events over which they have little to no control. But they are also sometimes handed opportunities that only a president can address, leaving their opponents flummoxed. In Biden’s case, a trio of issues landed in his lap: the heightened threat from Russia, the opportunity to eliminate the Islamic State’s top leader and an opening on the Supreme Court. These items now dominate the headlines, giving Biden a chance to flex his presidential muscles and leaving critics grasping for an effective response.
As Biden forged an impressive alliance to defend Ukraine and maintained the principle that Russia cannot dictate which nations join NATO, many Republicans issued cringeworthy suggestions that the United States should appease Russian President Vladimir Putin. After Biden’s rocky withdrawal from Afghanistan, this was a chance for the commander in chief to shine and draw a sharp contrast with his predecessor, who groveled before his authoritarian role model in Moscow.
Meanwhile, recent events have supplanted older controversies. The administration’s egregious error during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in which a U.S. drone strike killed innocent people now seems to be in the rearview mirror, thanks to a media plagued with short-term memory. Instead, the focus is on the successful mission in Syria that resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
Republicans have also predictably shown their narrow-minded, peevish and, in some cases, appalling racism in criticizing Biden’s decision to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer with a Black woman. This was catnip for the Democratic base and resulted in a parade of bad headlines for White, male Republican senators.
Biden, who suffered from the bad news of omicron’s spread and weak December job numbers, now enjoys the inevitable turnaround as omicron recedes and January’s robust job numbers come in at well above expectations. In addition, The Post reported, “the Labor Department also more than doubled its tabulations of jobs gains for November and December. The U.S. economy added 647,000 in November, not the 249,000 the agency had earlier estimated. And the economy added 510,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said, not the 199,000 initially forecast.” In short, ”some 700,000 more jobs [were] added at the end of last year than previously estimated, with employers working aggressively to draw in workers across a range of industries.”
What a difference a month makes. Now Biden is touting the American “job machine” and taking credit both for the fiscal impact of the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure plan. If not “Morning in America,” it was perhaps a break in the storm, with potential for another legislative win if Congress can pass the China competitiveness bill.
And though the White House bristled at the suggestion that it would have to change focus, such a shift was inevitable with the demise of the Build Back Better and voting rights bills. Now, the 24/7 focus is infrastructure, with speeches, events and a new guide on how to get money to states. After months of pleading from Democrats, Biden also focused on crime by visiting New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop who has promised to fight crime.
Throw in some unexpectedly positive redistricting results for Democrats, who had feared losing a slew of seats in 2022 due to GOP gerrymandering, and one could sense the Democrats’ collective panic attack subsiding just a smidgen.
Biden’s approval numbers remain underwater, Democrats still have an uphill climb to keep their House and Senate majorities, and inflation continues to afflict Americans. Certainly, Biden has not gotten past all of his problems. But clearly the dire evaluations of Biden’s performance from pundits have failed to account for how swiftly events can shift, how quickly issues that dominated the headlines fade from memory and how readily Republicans tie themselves up in knots.
The fates of Biden and Democrats are far from sealed. We have to watch and wait to see how this all turns out.