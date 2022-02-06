Biden, who suffered from the bad news of omicron’s spread and weak December job numbers, now enjoys the inevitable turnaround as omicron recedes and January’s robust job numbers come in at well above expectations. In addition, The Post reported, “the Labor Department also more than doubled its tabulations of jobs gains for November and December. The U.S. economy added 647,000 in November, not the 249,000 the agency had earlier estimated. And the economy added 510,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said, not the 199,000 initially forecast.” In short, ”some 700,000 more jobs [were] added at the end of last year than previously estimated, with employers working aggressively to draw in workers across a range of industries.”