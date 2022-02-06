In her Jan. 31 op-ed “Maybe crypto’s volatility is a selling point,” Megan McArdle again dismissed cryptocurrency as useful only for illegitimate activities such as smuggling or ransomware attacks.

She also argued that cryptocurrencies’ volatility could be a selling point. It isn’t, except to some day traders who can exploit patterns in the volatility. To her credit, Ms. McArdle recognized that crypto assets can be good alternatives to assets such as jewelry in a time of runaway inflation. But they are much more viable alternatives to centralized, bureaucratic, labor-intensive activity in a digitized world.

Cryptocurrencies are not just alternatives to the dollar, the euro and cumbersome banking systems. Many are valuable as platforms for the development of secure networks for managing and exchanging digital assets and information. Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency; other crypto assets such as Ethereum, Solana and Cardano are platforms on which other digitized applications, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are being built and used. People invest in them not because they are trendy but because they are useful.

Brian Forst, Reston