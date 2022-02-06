Cryptocurrencies are not just alternatives to the dollar, the euro and cumbersome banking systems. Many are valuable as platforms for the development of secure networks for managing and exchanging digital assets and information. Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency; other crypto assets such as Ethereum, Solana and Cardano are platforms on which other digitized applications, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are being built and used. People invest in them not because they are trendy but because they are useful.
Brian Forst, Reston