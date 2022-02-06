In the case of the raid, which took months of planning, the New York Times reported: “Intelligence officials appear to have located him sometime last year, following a trail of couriers in Syria. They were able to evaluate the house where he was living, determine that a family living downstairs knew nothing about his operations, and design a plan to eliminate him focused on reducing the chances of civilian casualties.”
Senior administration officials revealed during a background briefing on Thursday that the United States worked “in concert with a global coalition of over 80 partners who are working to share intelligence, repatriate foreign fighters, prosecute ISIS leaders, and perhaps most importantly, de-escalate regional conflicts and stabilize former ISIS safe havens to ensure these groups cannot — never again resurge and threaten the American people.” Moreover, precise intelligence helped minimize civilian casualties.
Meanwhile, the intelligence community ferreted out Russia’s propaganda scheme, briefed members of Congress and shared it with the public. The Senate received a briefing on Thursday from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. The result was bipartisan consensus and support. As the Times reports:
After lawmakers were briefed on Thursday, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Russia was in the process of producing movies and other “false proof” that Ukraine was doing something to provoke Moscow. It is important, he said, “that the world understands that this is a false operation to try to justify them in an invasion.”Such false-flag operations are “out of the Putin playbook,” said Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina. He said that if Russia tried to “create some pretext, it will be rejected by the global community.”
The Russian plan seems like something straight from a spy thriller. Defense Department press secretary John Kirby during a news briefing on Thursday described “a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations, as well as military equipment at the hands of Ukraine or the West, even to the point where some of this equipment would be made to look like it was Western-supplied.” Without credible intelligence officials, the Russian ruse might have convinced some in Congress and the public.
No one should take for granted the intelligence tradecraft needed to carry out a Special Forces raid or to expose Russian disinformation. Just as important as finding the information is the administration’s willingness to share the intelligence, albeit carefully. In doing so, it recognizes it must cultivate support from the public and lawmakers to sustain expensive, high-risk operations. Public diplomacy and communication is especially critical in the case of Russia, which depends on intricate disinformation campaigns.
For their technical proficiency, professionalism devoid of partisanship and skillful use of intelligence findings to build support for national security missions, we can say, well done to the men and women in our intelligence community.