Over on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tried a similar pivot. “Anybody who committed crimes on January 6 should be prosecuted,” he acknowledged, “But the January 6 commission is not the place to do this. That’s what prosecutors are supposed to do. This commission is a partisan scam. … The purpose of that commission is to try to embarrass and smear and harass as many Republicans as they can get their hands on.” Asked whether that was what Cheney and Kinzinger are doing, Rubio dodged: “Well, let me tell you, I know that’s what the commission is doing.”