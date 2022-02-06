McCarthy attacked Pelosi just as House Democrats passed — with just one Republican vote — a bill investing nearly $300 billion to bolster American competitiveness against China. And he overlooked that Pelosi has repeatedly criticized the Chinese government’s human rights record, going back 30-plus years to the Tiananmen massacre of 1989 as well as its current treatment of Uyghurs. As everyone knows, Beijing is famously forgiving when it comes to criticism and competition.
But if McCarthy was trying to sound brave Sunday, many of his fellow Republicans struggled just to keep up a brave face. That was no easy task, when former president Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence are fighting about the latter’s authority to “overturn” the 2020 election, and the Republican National Committee just censured Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) for serving on the House committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 — an act that the RNC also called “legitimate political discourse.”
On “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) tried to steer away from the Trump-Pence debate as quickly as possible. “I think Mike Pence did his constitutional duty that day. It’s not the Congress that elects the president, it’s the American people,” he said, “but I tell you, President Trump and Mike Pence did remarkable things for this country and I hope they can work out their differences.” Asked again whether he agreed with Pence, Barrasso added, “I’ve been at 15 events in Wyoming in the last week. … This never comes up.”
Over on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tried a similar pivot. “Anybody who committed crimes on January 6 should be prosecuted,” he acknowledged, “But the January 6 commission is not the place to do this. That’s what prosecutors are supposed to do. This commission is a partisan scam. … The purpose of that commission is to try to embarrass and smear and harass as many Republicans as they can get their hands on.” Asked whether that was what Cheney and Kinzinger are doing, Rubio dodged: “Well, let me tell you, I know that’s what the commission is doing.”
On ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) tried to parse the RNC’s claim that Jan. 6 was a form of “legitimate political discourse.” “My understanding is that pertains to the legitimate protesters that I saw that day,” he said — a nuance that was completely absent from the RNC resolution, though very evident in the damage control the party has been busy performing since. As for his thoughts on the censure as a whole: “I’m not a member of the RNC. I wasn’t privy to the resolution.”
To be sure, there was some bravery on the airwaves Sunday morning: On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) stood by her criticism of the RNC. And one could point out that McCarthy made his comments in a Republican safe space, where he wouldn’t be challenged, to a host who chose to nod her head rather than confront lies about a stolen election. Had McCarthy gone on any other network, he wouldn’t have been able to get away with such an accusation.
While McCarthy has spent the past decade-plus climbing the Republican ranks from a safe California district, truth-tellers like Murkowski have had to contend with consistently shaky political futures. Many, such as Kinzinger and several other Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment, have retired rather than be voted out.
McCarthy, meanwhile, is closer than ever to being House speaker, thanks to prodigious fundraising abilities and a firm commitment to doing and saying more or less whatever the far right and conservative media command. Integrity, honesty and a commitment to America’s democratic system? That’s not how you get ahead in today’s Republican Party.