Mr. Gerson noted that Ronald Reagan promised to nominate a woman, which he did, who, lo and behold, was conservative. Were any highly qualified liberal female jurists (and there were several) considered for the job? Clearly not. There are no constitutional qualification criteria for justices. The notion of the most qualified candidate is the fiction of those who oppose on ideological grounds whoever is nominated. The “quotas” argument is a wedge issue meant to invoke visceral opposition to other nominees among select constituents.
Ultimately, if selecting a Supreme Court justice were not political, why would Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.), the Republican leader in the Senate, have expended so much political capital on stealing appointments? A constitutional amendment to place the nomination process in the hands of a nonpartisan commission of experts might resolve the issue. Yet even that reform could quickly succumb to politics. So, it appears we are stuck with the present process. Let the games begin.
Arthur J. Horowitz, Washington