Testifying before Congress in support of legislation that would open up the federal courts to more public access, Mickey H. Osterreicher, general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association, referenced the words of Justice John Marshall Harlan, who provided the deciding vote in the 1965 Supreme Court decision affirming the ban against cameras in the courtroom: “The day may come when television will have become so commonplace an affair in the daily life of the average person as to dissipate all reasonable likelihood that its use in courtrooms may disparage the judicial process.” That day, Mr. Osterreicher said in 2017, has not only come but has long since passed. More than ever in this time when misinformation is rampant and democratic principles are under attack, there is a need to let the public see how justice is done.