The broadcast of Mr. Chauvin’s trial on state charges in the 2020 killing of Floyd was a dramatic departure from the Minnesota court system’s standard procedures, which bar live feeds. Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahill made the unprecedented decision to allow cameras into the courtroom over the objections of state prosecutors. He cited the extraordinary public interest in the case and the limited courtroom space caused by pandemic restrictions. He set strict rules — such as prohibiting video of Floyd family members and juvenile witnesses without their consent. None of the fears about broadcasting — such as a disruption of court procedures or witnesses becoming fearful of testifying — were realized.
“Transparency brings accountability,” Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote about the trial in USA Today.
“Cameras in this courtroom,” he wrote, “allowed the American people to watch every moment and dissect every syllable of testimony with their own eyes and ears. ... It showed our system of justice at work and affirmed the independence of the judiciary.”
So successful was the experience with the Chauvin trial that Minnesota’s court system announced it is considering whether to amend its procedures to allow broader public access.
The federal courts need to take note. While many states allow some electronic coverage of criminal, civil and appellate proceedings, the federal system has insisted on maintaining its absolute and antiquated ban of cameras. Federal civil rights charges against former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane raise critical questions about the role and responsibilities of police — issues that people should be able to learn about with their own eyes and ears. Similarly, there was great interest in the issues surrounding the trials of Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes, but because they were in federal court there was no chance for broader public access.
Testifying before Congress in support of legislation that would open up the federal courts to more public access, Mickey H. Osterreicher, general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association, referenced the words of Justice John Marshall Harlan, who provided the deciding vote in the 1965 Supreme Court decision affirming the ban against cameras in the courtroom: “The day may come when television will have become so commonplace an affair in the daily life of the average person as to dissipate all reasonable likelihood that its use in courtrooms may disparage the judicial process.” That day, Mr. Osterreicher said in 2017, has not only come but has long since passed. More than ever in this time when misinformation is rampant and democratic principles are under attack, there is a need to let the public see how justice is done.